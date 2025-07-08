search
Tue: El Al down sharply as TASE loses ground

8 Jul, 2025 19:22
El Al and Enlight led the declines today as Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39% to 3,016.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61% to 3,078.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.37% to 530.13 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 408.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.80 billion in equities and NIS 5.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.539% from Monday, at NIS 3.355/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.531% higher at NIS 3.936/€.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.88% today on news that some major foreign airlines will be resuming Israel flights in the coming few weeks.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.10% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.22%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.47% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.37%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.46%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

