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Tue: Elbit Systems slides, banks surge

11 Aug, 2026 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Like Next Vision yesterday, Elbit Systems fell heavily despite strong quarterly results, as investors turned their backs on the defense sector, while Hapoalim showed the way for the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 4,159.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 4,033.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.22%, 639.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 429.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 2.42%, while the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 4.02%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.0050/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.04% higher, at NIS 3.4668/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 9.41% despite reporting second quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates and a record orders backlog. Bank Leumi rose 2.21%; Bank Hapoalim, which reported strong second quarter results today, rose 2.66%; Tower Semiconductor fell 2.56% despite announcing a new collaboration with OpenLight and Cadence on silicon photonics; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.20%.

Notable advancers today were Ormat Technologies, up 4.63%; Delek Group, up 4.24%, buoyed by a rise in oil prices; Nofar Energy, up 4.17%; and Camtek, up 3.90%. Nayax fell 16.46%, making it a fall of nearly 25% in two sessions after results yesterday showed EBITDA falling short of estimates; Turpaz fell 14.83% despite reporting a 42% rise in second quarter revenue, with investors apparently disappointed by a decline in operating margins; RP Optical fell 7.48%, and Qualitau fell 6.96%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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