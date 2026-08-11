Tue: Elbit Systems slides, banks surge

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 4,159.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 4,033.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.22%, 639.78 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 429.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Bank Index rose 2.42%, while the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 4.02%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.0050/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.04% higher, at NIS 3.4668/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 9.41% despite reporting second quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates and a record orders backlog. Bank Leumi rose 2.21%; Bank Hapoalim, which reported strong second quarter results today, rose 2.66%; Tower Semiconductor fell 2.56% despite announcing a new collaboration with OpenLight and Cadence on silicon photonics; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.20%.

Notable advancers today were Ormat Technologies, up 4.63%; Delek Group, up 4.24%, buoyed by a rise in oil prices; Nofar Energy, up 4.17%; and Camtek, up 3.90%. Nayax fell 16.46%, making it a fall of nearly 25% in two sessions after results yesterday showed EBITDA falling short of estimates; Turpaz fell 14.83% despite reporting a 42% rise in second quarter revenue, with investors apparently disappointed by a decline in operating margins; RP Optical fell 7.48%, and Qualitau fell 6.96%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2026.

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