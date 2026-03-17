search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Elbit leads strong market gains

17 Mar, 2026 18:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems rose strongly on strong fourth quarter results as Ormat and Enlight fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.57% to 4,242.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.56% to 4,179.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63% to 703.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 422.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.89 billion in equities and NIS 8.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.289% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.11$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.022% lower, at NIS 3.579/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 10.95% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 0.88% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.20%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.02% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.50%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.59%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.42% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018