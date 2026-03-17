Tue: Elbit leads strong market gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.57% to 4,242.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.56% to 4,179.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.63% to 703.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 422.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.89 billion in equities and NIS 8.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.289% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.11$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.022% lower, at NIS 3.579/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 10.95% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 0.88% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.20%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.02% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.50%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.59%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.42% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 17, 2026.

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