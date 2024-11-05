Tue: Elbit pushes market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49% to 2,218.62 points, just short of last week's record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46% to 2,222.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 432.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 387.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% from Monday, at NIS 3.748/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.1% lower at NIS 4.084/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.45%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.90% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.81%.

Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.54%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.84% after reporting a new US order, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.54% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.64%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.16%, giving up most of yesterday's big gains and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) fell 4.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.32%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 5.62%.

