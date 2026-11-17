The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 3,978.42 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 3,89.15 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 576.48 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 426.57 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.32 billion in equities and NIS 6.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.714% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.246/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.592% higher, at NIS 3.568/€.

On the market the Oil and Gas Index rose 1.71%, while the Insurance Index fell 0.29% and Real Estate Index fell 1.17%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.39% after publishing strong third quarter results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.58% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.08% after publishing third quarter results.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 6.54% after publishing strong third quarter results. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 6.21% on news that its partner in the US Shenandoah oil field is selling its stake to Chevron, while Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.92%. .

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.32% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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