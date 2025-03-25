Tue: Energean leads gains as TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15% to 2,470.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38% to 2,495.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61% to 456.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 397.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.85 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.999% from Monday, at NIS 3.666/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.168% lower at NIS 3.968/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.42%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.34% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.19%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.23% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 0.98%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 3.1%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting its fourth quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.01% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.81%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.31% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 25, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.