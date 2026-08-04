Tue: Enlight leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.81% to 4,144.98 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 4,050.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 663.49 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 428.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.65 billion in equities and NIS 5.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.948% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.03/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.948% lower, at NIS 3.479/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 2.1%, the Technology Index rose 1.72% but the Real Estate Index fell 1.22%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, rising only 0.30% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, despite reporting strong Q2 results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.81% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 3.68%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 7.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting strong Q2 results.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.89% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose .2.46%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.15%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) fell 3.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.16%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.28% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2026.

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