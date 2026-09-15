Tue: Enlight leads TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85% to 4,191.46 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05% to 4,082.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.37% to 615.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 429.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.14 billion in equities and NIS 6.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.111% lower at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 2.17% while the Real Estate Index fell 0.70%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 3.56% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.18%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.65% and Kenon Holdings (TASE: KEN; NYSE: KEN) fell 3.86%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.43%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.79%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2026.

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