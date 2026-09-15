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Front > TASE report

Tue: Enlight leads TASE lower

15 Sep, 2026 18:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Enlight, Tower and Nova led the declines today as Teva and Palo Alto bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85% to 4,191.46 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05% to 4,082.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.37% to 615.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 429.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.14 billion in equities and NIS 6.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.049/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.111% lower at NIS 3.517/€.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 2.17% while the Real Estate Index fell 0.70%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 3.56% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.18%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.65% and Kenon Holdings (TASE: KEN; NYSE: KEN) fell 3.86%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.43%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.79%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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