search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Hostage release reports boost TASE

14 Jan, 2025 18:36
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova and NICE Systems led the Tel Aviv 35 Index to yet another new record today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29% to 2,487.34 points - another new record - boosted by reports that a hostage release deal has been reached. The Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31% to 2,526.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 475.70 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 395.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.117% from Monday, at NIS 3.631/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.467% lower at NIS 3.726/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.15% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.44%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.60%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.87%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.97%.

Only three stocks fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.65%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 0.24% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 0.51%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018