Tue: Hostage release reports boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.29% to 2,487.34 points - another new record - boosted by reports that a hostage release deal has been reached. The Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31% to 2,526.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 475.70 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 395.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.03 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.117% from Monday, at NIS 3.631/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.467% lower at NIS 3.726/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.15% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.44%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.60%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.87%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.97%.

Only three stocks fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.65%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 0.24% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 0.51%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.