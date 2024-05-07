Tue: ICL boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42%, to 1,971.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.53% to 1,996.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 434.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 380.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.37 billion in equities and NIS 4.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.508% from Monday, at NIS 3.722/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.568% lower at NIS 4.007/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.90% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2.94% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.10%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.93% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.16%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 2.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.13% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.64%.

