Tue: Imminent truce boosts TASE as El Al tumbles

26 Nov, 2024 18:21
Globes correspondent

The banks and Shufersal led the gains today today but El Al fell strongly for the second consecutive day.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 2,259.59 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23% to 2,284.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 428.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 390.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.268% from Monday, at NIS 3.743/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.409% higher at NIS 3.951/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.15% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.10% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.09%.

Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 5.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.39% after reporting strong third quarter results.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.96% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.76%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 8.74%, after falling 7.48% yesterday, on the belief that the ceasefire with Hezbollah brings closer the return of foreign airlines to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

