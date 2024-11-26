Tue: Imminent truce boosts TASE as El Al tumbles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 2,259.59 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23% to 2,284.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 428.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 390.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.268% from Monday, at NIS 3.743/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.409% higher at NIS 3.951/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.15% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.10% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.09%.

Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 5.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.39% after reporting strong third quarter results.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 2.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.96% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.76%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 8.74%, after falling 7.48% yesterday, on the belief that the ceasefire with Hezbollah brings closer the return of foreign airlines to Israel.

