Tue: Insurance stocks drag TASE sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.75% to 4,169 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.10% to 4,116.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.96% to 664.40 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 423.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.65 billion in equities and NIS 6.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.288% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.114/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.253% lower, at NIS 3.669/€.

Insurance stocks fell sharply today. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) fell 8.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) fell 8.66%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 7.89% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 6.81%. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 3% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.13%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.39%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.56% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.18%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 9.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.73%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market, rising 0.50% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86%.

