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Tue: Insurance stocks lead TASE higher

5 May, 2026 20:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Migdal reported the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as Nice gave up some of yesterday’s huge gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 4,525.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.91% to 4,481.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 725.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 420.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.67 billion in equities and NIS 4.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.608% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.944/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.704% lower, at NIS 3.442/€.

Insurance stocks led the gains today. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 6.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 2.58%, Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.62% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.95%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.47% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.81%. Y.H. Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 3.83% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 6.39%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.08% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.32% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.86%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, giving up some of yesterday’s huge gains. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.11% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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