Tue: Insurance stocks lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48% to 4,525.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.91% to 4,481.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 725.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 420.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.67 billion in equities and NIS 4.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.608% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.944/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.704% lower, at NIS 3.442/€.

Insurance stocks led the gains today. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 6.55% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 2.58%, Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.62% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.95%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.47% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.81%. Y.H. Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 3.83% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) rose 6.39%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.08% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.32% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.86%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, giving up some of yesterday’s huge gains. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.11% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2026.

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