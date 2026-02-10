search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Insurance stocks lift TASE to new record

10 Feb, 2026 19:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Menora Mivtachim led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 index today but Tower Semiconductor fail back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79% to 4,193.47 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69% to 4,161.87 - also a new record; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 692.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 423.84 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.53 billion in equities and NIS 5.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.708% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.084/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% lower, at NIS 3.671/€.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 6.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 5.65%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.83% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.70%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.31%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.22%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.39% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 5.3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.62% and Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) fell 17.98%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018