Tue: Insurance stocks lift TASE to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79% to 4,193.47 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69% to 4,161.87 - also a new record; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 692.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 423.84 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.53 billion in equities and NIS 5.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.708% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.084/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% lower, at NIS 3.671/€.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 6.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 5.65%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 5.83% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.70%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.31%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.22%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.22%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.39% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 5.3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.62% and Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) fell 17.98%.

