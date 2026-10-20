Tue: Leumi lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20% to 4,214.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48% to 4,091.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 611.29 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 428.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.44 billion in equities and NIS 6.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.129% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.106/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.278% lower, at NIS 3.482/€.

Dimri (TASE:DIMRI) rose 3.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.01% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.36%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.01%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.98% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.18%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.39% andTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62%. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 3.52% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2026.

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