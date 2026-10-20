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Tue: Leumi lifts TASE

20 Oct, 2026 20:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Leumi and Hapoalim led the gains today as the chip companies fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20% to 4,214.13 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48% to 4,091.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 611.29 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 428.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.44 billion in equities and NIS 6.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.129% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.106/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.278% lower, at NIS 3.482/€.

Dimri (TASE:DIMRI) rose 3.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.01% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.36%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.01%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.98% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.18%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.39% andTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62%. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 3.52% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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