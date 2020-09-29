search
Tue: NICE, Teva lead TASE rebound

29 Sep, 2020 18:59
NICE and Teva rose strongly today while Azrieli and ICL led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today after the Yom Kippur holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.52%, to 1,294.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.05%, to 1,331.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.53%, to 472.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 354.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.231% down from Friday at NIS 3.459/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.077% higher at NIS 4.052/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.80% on the day's highest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.97%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 9.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.22% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.90%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.89% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.77%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.18%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.23% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.85%.

