Tue: NICE, Teva lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today after the Yom Kippur holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.52%, to 1,294.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.05%, to 1,331.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.53%, to 472.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 354.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.231% down from Friday at NIS 3.459/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.077% higher at NIS 4.052/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.80% on the day's highest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.97%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 9.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.22% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.90%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.89% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.77%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.18%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.23% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.85%.

