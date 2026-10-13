Tue: Navitas, Electra Real Estate stand out as indices rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67%, to 4,130.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.80%, to 3999.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.93%, to 603.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.14%, to 426.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.49 billion in equities and NIS 5.38 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index rose 3.43%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 3.17%; the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 2.77%; and the Tel Aviv Renewable Energy Index rose 2.49%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.13% lower, at NIS 3.0740/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.4393/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and rose 1.12%. Tower Semiconductor fell 1.75%; Nova fell 1.38%; Bank Leumi rose 1.69%; and Bank Hapoalim rose 2.60%.

Notable advancers today were Electra Real Estate, up 8.70%; Navitas, up 6.67%; the TASE, up 5.51%; More Investment House, up 4.77%; and Delek Group, up 4.63%. Camtek fell 4.16%, and Gilat Satellite Systems fell 3.80%.

Navitas rose after UK foreign secretary Ed Miliband gave final approval for development of the Sea Lion oil field offshore from the British Overseas Territory of the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic by Navitas and its UK partner Rockhopper Exploration. Argentinian president Javier Milei had issued threats over development of the oil field, which is in an area claimed by Argentina.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.