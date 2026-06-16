Tue: Negative sentiment on US-Iran deal persists

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell again today as the negative sentiment on the US-Iran agreement lingered. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.07% to 4,210.43 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.14% to 4,143.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.98% to 676.35 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 427.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.06 billion in equities and NIS 7.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.172% higher from Monday, at NIS 2.912/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.380/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index fell 2.5%, while the Oil & Energy Index rose 3%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.13% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.46% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.06%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.52% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.51%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.96% and its exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMG) rose 3.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Tamar partners Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) and Isramco (TASE: ISRA) rose 6.41% and 4.39% respectively on the news that the Tamar gas field has boosted production capacity by 45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.