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Tue: Negative sentiment on US-Iran deal persists

16 Jun, 2026 19:09
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Enlight Renewable Energy led the declines today as Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell again today as the negative sentiment on the US-Iran agreement lingered. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.07% to 4,210.43 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.14% to 4,143.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.98% to 676.35 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 427.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.06 billion in equities and NIS 7.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.172% higher from Monday, at NIS 2.912/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.380/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index fell 2.5%, while the Oil & Energy Index rose 3%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.13% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.46% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.06%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.52% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.51%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.96% and its exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMG) rose 3.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Tamar partners Tamar Petroleum (TASE: TMRP) and Isramco (TASE: ISRA) rose 6.41% and 4.39% respectively on the news that the Tamar gas field has boosted production capacity by 45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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