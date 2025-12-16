Tue: Next Vision soars

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 3,607.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 3,627.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43%, to 602.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 412.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.87 billion in equities and NIS 2.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.41% higher, at NIS 3.2220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.58% higher, at NIS 3.7909/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.07%. Bank Leumi rose 0.03%; Next Vision rose 17.46% after announcing a $76.8 million order, the largest in its history; Teva fell 0.11%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.77%.

Besides Next Vision, notable advancers today were El Al, up 6.78%; Israel Shipyards, up 5.99%; Aura, up 4.39%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.31%. Gilat Satellite Networks fell 7.79% after announcing a $98.8 million share offering at $11.25 per share, 8.33% below its opening price.

