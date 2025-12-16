search
Tue: Next Vision soars

16 Dec, 2025 18:48
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose today, with Next Vision the outstanding stock following its largest ever order. Gilat fell sharply after announcing an equity offering.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 3,607.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 3,627.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43%, to 602.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 412.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.87 billion in equities and NIS 2.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.41% higher, at NIS 3.2220/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.58% higher, at NIS 3.7909/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.07%. Bank Leumi rose 0.03%; Next Vision rose 17.46% after announcing a $76.8 million order, the largest in its history; Teva fell 0.11%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.77%.

Besides Next Vision, notable advancers today were El Al, up 6.78%; Israel Shipyards, up 5.99%; Aura, up 4.39%; and Shikun & Binui, up 4.31%. Gilat Satellite Networks fell 7.79% after announcing a $98.8 million share offering at $11.25 per share, 8.33% below its opening price.

