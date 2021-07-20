Tue: Nice Systems maintains strength

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 1.50%, to 1,637.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,705.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.74%, to 545.25 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 367.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 7.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2980/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.8843/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.99%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.23%; Nice Systems rose 3.64%; Delek Group rose 1.02%; and Discount Bank rose 1.92%.

Liveperson rose 7.03%, Nofar Energy rose 6.82%, and Gencell rose 6.50%. Among notable decliners were Augwind, down 3.58%, Menorah Mivtachim, down 2.19%, and Victory, down 1.42%.

