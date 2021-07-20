search
Tue: Nice Systems maintains strength

20 Jul, 2021 22:32
Globes correspondent

The main indices corrected upwards today after yesterday's falls, with Nice Systems again the standout stock.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 1.50%, to 1,637.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,705.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.74%, to 545.25 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 367.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 7.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2980/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.10% higher, at NIS 3.8843/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.99%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.23%; Nice Systems rose 3.64%; Delek Group rose 1.02%; and Discount Bank rose 1.92%.

Liveperson rose 7.03%, Nofar Energy rose 6.82%, and Gencell rose 6.50%. Among notable decliners were Augwind, down 3.58%, Menorah Mivtachim, down 2.19%, and Victory, down 1.42%.

