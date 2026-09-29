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Tue: Nice falls sharply on flat TASE

29 Sep, 2026 18:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Palo Alto led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as Nice and Elbit lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 4,221.94 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17% to 4,084.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 620.05 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 428.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.65 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was 0.196% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.072/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.057% lower at NIS 3.486/€.

On the market, the Real Estate Index rose 0.54% while the Insurance Index fell 0.55%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.28%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.87%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.27%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.48%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.96% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.10%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.70%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.80% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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