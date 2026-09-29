Tue: Nice falls sharply on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 4,221.94 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17% to 4,084.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 620.05 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 428.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.65 billion in equities and NIS 3.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was 0.196% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.072/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.057% lower at NIS 3.486/€.

On the market, the Real Estate Index rose 0.54% while the Insurance Index fell 0.55%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.28%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.87%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.27%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.48%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.96% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.10%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.70%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.80% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2026.

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