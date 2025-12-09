search
Tue: Nice leads continued TASE gains

9 Dec, 2025 18:51
Nice and Elbit led the market to yet another new record while the banks lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58% to 3,569.04 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 3,589.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 603.29 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 417.15 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.093% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.213/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.008% lower, at NIS 3.739/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 4.51% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.02%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.29% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.83%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.09%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.15%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.72%.

