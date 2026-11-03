Tue: Nice plunges on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29% to 4,048.94 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 3,922.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 592.84 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 427.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.67% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.157/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.392% higher, at NIS 3.531/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong third quarter results. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.75% and Pheonix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.25%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.34%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.75%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 7.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after announcing it will lay off 5% of its workforce. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.13% after reporting its third quarter results. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.63%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.06% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

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