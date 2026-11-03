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Tue: Nice plunges on mixed TASE

3 Nov, 2026 19:09
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nice fell sharply after announcing layoffs as Teva gained on strong third quarter results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.29% to 4,048.94 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03% to 3,922.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 592.84 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.19% to 427.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.67% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.157/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.392% higher, at NIS 3.531/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong third quarter results. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.75% and Pheonix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.25%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.34%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.75%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 7.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after announcing it will lay off 5% of its workforce. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.13% after reporting its third quarter results. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.63%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.06% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.51%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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