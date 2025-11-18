Tue: Nice tumbles as TASE falls sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.90% to 3,385.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.90% to 3,431.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.31% to 580.96 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 419.37 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.895% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.27/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.787% higher, at NIS 3.789/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.38%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.68%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 18.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.15% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.04%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.14% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 4.36% after its controlling shareholder began selling shares.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 0.4% and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 0.76%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index B Communications (TASE: BCOM) rose 2.99% after selling its controlling stake in Bezeq.

