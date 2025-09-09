Tue: Qatar strike boosts market

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.77%, to 3,133.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.70%, to 3,204.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.25%, to 567.02 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 405.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.29 billion in equities and NIS 4.62 billion in bonds.

The rises in the main stock indices strengthened following the reports of the IDF strike against the Hamas leadership in Qatar.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.33% higher, at 3.3350/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.61% higher, at 3.92111/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.21%. Navitas rose 9.45% following the success of its NIS 1.23 billion equity offering; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.92%; Teva rose 3.58% after reporting that its treatment for neurodegenerative diseases emrusolmin had received fast rack status from the US Food and Drug Administration; and Clal Insurance rose 1.54%.

Besides Navitas, notable advancers today were Energean, up 5.26%; Verisis, up 4.95%, the TASE, up 4.45%; and Shufersal, up 4.10%. Aryt fell 2.16%, Bet Shemesh Engines fell 1.44%, and Telsys fell 1.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.