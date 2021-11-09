Tue: Shufersal leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,889.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,979.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43% to 579.81 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 394.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.10% from Monday, at NIS 3.106/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher at NIS 3.594/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after the Israel Competition Authority raided its offices. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.33%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.29%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.78%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.36% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.56%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.42%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.55%.

