Tue: Shufersal leads TASE down

9 Nov, 2021 18:42
Shufersal fell after the Israel Competition Authority raided its offices while Ormat and NICE led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,889.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.23%, to 1,979.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43% to 579.81 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 394.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.10% from Monday, at NIS 3.106/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher at NIS 3.594/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after the Israel Competition Authority raided its offices. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.33%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.29%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.36%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.78%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.36% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.56%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.42%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.55%.

