Tue: Strong gains today but TA 35 Index down 3% in April

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reopened today after the Passover holiday with strong gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 1,950.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.15% to 1,970.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 422.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 377.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.01 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3% in April.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.017% from Friday, at NIS 3.741/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.217% lower at NIS 4.013/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2.47% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.11%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 5.43% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.86%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.11% and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.84%.

