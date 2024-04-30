search
Tue: Strong gains today but TA 35 Index down 3% in April

30 Apr, 2024 18:59
Teva and Camtek posted big gains today but Ormat and NICE Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reopened today after the Passover holiday with strong gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 1,950.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.15% to 1,970.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 422.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 377.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.01 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3% in April.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 2.017% from Friday, at NIS 3.741/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.217% lower at NIS 4.013/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.74%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 2.47% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.11%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 5.43% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.86%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.11% and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

