Tue: TA 125 down 10% from peak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 4,143.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 4,061.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.77%, to 662.01 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.28%, to 426.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.56 billion in equities and NIS 6.05 billion in bonds.

The market opened on much sharper declines, which moderated as the session wore on. The Tel Aviv 125 Index, however, still marked a downward correction of over 10% since its last peak, the first time this has happened since October 2023.

Among sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index rose 2.09%, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 1.12%, the Tel Aviv Consumption Index fell 1.06%, the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 1.02%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 1.01%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.84% higher, at NIS 2.9910/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 3.4114/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.41%. Tower Semiconductor fell 1.21%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.99%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.61%; and Phoenix Financial closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 7.76%; El Al, up 4.95%; Teva, up 4.90%; and Bazan, up 4.45%. Camtek fell 10.81%, Camtek’s parent company Priortech fell 7.47%, Qualitau fell 5.93%, and Nova fell 4.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2026.

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