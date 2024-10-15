search
Tue: TA 35 Index breaks for Sukkot at new record

15 Oct, 2024 19:34
Globes correspondent

Teva led the gains today and Camtek led the declines. The market reopens on Sunday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to a new record 2,137.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65% to 2,132.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 417.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 385.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.293% from Monday, at NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.373% lower at NIS 4.089/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.07%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.48%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.14%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.69%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.94% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.84% on the news that more foreign airlines were extending their cancelations of all flights to Israel.

