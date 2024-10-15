Tue: TA 35 Index breaks for Sukkot at new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to a new record 2,137.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65% to 2,132.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 417.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 385.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.293% from Monday, at NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.373% lower at NIS 4.089/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.07%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.48%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.14%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.69%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.50%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.58%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.94% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.84% on the news that more foreign airlines were extending their cancelations of all flights to Israel.

