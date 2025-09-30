Tue: TA 35 Index ends Q3 at new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose sharply today boosted by US President Donald Trump comprehensive Gaza peace plan, with many indices including the Tel Aviv 35 Index ending the third quarter at new records. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.77% to 3,199.82 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3.05% to 3,250.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.65% to 571.22 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 414.65 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.512% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.306/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.357% lower at NIS 3.881/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.25% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.30%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 6.73% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 7.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 6.39%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.18% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.55%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.49%.

