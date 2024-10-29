Tue: TA 35 Index hits new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72% to a new record of 2,189.86 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81% to 2190.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 429.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 386.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.37 billion in equities and NIS 6.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.429% from Monday, at NIS 3.744/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% higher at NIS 4.034/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.47%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.86% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.02%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.67% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.03%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.83%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.