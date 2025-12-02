search
Tue: TA 35 Index soars to new record

2 Dec, 2025 19:18
Tower and Camtek led the strong gains today as Azrieli and Delek fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.91% to 3,495.10 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.75% to 3,538.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27% to 605.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 418.17 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.214% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.257/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.408% lower, at NIS 3.781/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.23% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.85%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.04%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.39%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.92%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.44%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.26%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.78% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.26%.

