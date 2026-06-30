Tue: TA 35 records weakest month since October 2023

After a positive opening, followed by a retreat and then a strong rally towards the close, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.30%, to 4,066.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.12%, to 4,010.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.98%, to 663.26 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 427.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.05 billion in equities and NIS 4.12 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 3.92%, and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 3.14%.

Despite today’s rise, the Tel Aviv 35 Index ended June down by 8.7%, the sharpest monthly fall since October 2023.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 2.9780/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.13% lower, at NIS 3.3945/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.37%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.79%; Bank Hapoalim closed flat; Discount Bank fell 0.34%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 8.27%, against a background of recovery in semiconductor stocks on Wall Street yesterday.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers today were Nova, up 8.58%; Gilat Satellite Systems, up 7.75%; Bazan, up 5.56%; and Next Vision, up 5.53%. Wesure Global fell 3.88%, Lapidoth Capital fell 3.81%, and Ayalon fell 3.79%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2026.

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