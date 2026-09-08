Tue: TASE September rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, ending five straight days of gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 4,276.77 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 4,189.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 648.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 430.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.99 billion in equities and NIS 6.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.266% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.02/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.117% higher at NIS 3.506/€.

On the market, the Banking Index fell 0.97% and the Real Estate Index fell 1.75%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.74%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, continuing its recent falls, after the government of Argentina’s President Javier Milei announced plans to file a criminal lawsuit against the company for its role in exploring and developing oil fields offshore from the Falklands.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.68%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.17%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 1.56%, Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.65% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.21%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.45% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2026.

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