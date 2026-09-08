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Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE September rally ends

8 Sep, 2026 19:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Navitas continued its fall after becoming embroiled in escalating tensions between the UK and Argentina as Shufersal bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, ending five straight days of gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 4,276.77 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 4,189.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.64% to 648.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 430.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.99 billion in equities and NIS 6.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.266% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.02/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.117% higher at NIS 3.506/€.

On the market, the Banking Index fell 0.97% and the Real Estate Index fell 1.75%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.74%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, continuing its recent falls, after the government of Argentina’s President Javier Milei announced plans to file a criminal lawsuit against the company for its role in exploring and developing oil fields offshore from the Falklands.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.68%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.17%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 1.56%, Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.65% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.21%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 1.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.45% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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