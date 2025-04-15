Tue: TASE continues climbing

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 2,481.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 2,525.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 437.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 398.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 1.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.136% from Monday, at NIS 3.690/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.352% lower at NIS 4.184/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.32%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.58%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.33%.

Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.40%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.43% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.32%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.92%, Electreon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) fell 2.63%, and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 1.79%.

