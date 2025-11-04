Tue: TASE dips despite big gains by insurance stocks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 3,317.09 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 3,382.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 598.17 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 418.71 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.81 billion in equities and NIS 5.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.399% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.268/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.149% higher, at NIS 3.754/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.56%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.08%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.50%.

On the market, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.25% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.37%.

Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) rose 4.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 4.73%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.54% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 2.85%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.51%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.97% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.