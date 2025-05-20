search
Tue: TASE dips in late trading

20 May, 2025 19:33
Bank Leumi rose strongly after reporting positive first quarter results as Bezeq led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after losing ground in late trading. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 2,643.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 2,684.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.11% to 473.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 400.29 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.76% from Monday, at NIS 3.525/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.93% higher at NIS 3.964/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong first quarter financial results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.71%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.49%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.42%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting its first quarter financial results. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.99% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.27%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.85% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 3.55%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.40% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.62%.

