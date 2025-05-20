Tue: TASE dips in late trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after losing ground in late trading. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.20% to 2,643.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39% to 2,684.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.11% to 473.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 400.29 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.76% from Monday, at NIS 3.525/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.93% higher at NIS 3.964/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong first quarter financial results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.71%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.49%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.42%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting its first quarter financial results. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.99% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.27%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.85% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 3.55%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.40% and Israir (TASE: ISRG) rose 2.62%.

