Tue: TASE down as Ormat slump continues

4 May, 2021 18:43
Ormat and Liveperson led the declines today as ICL and Perrigo bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,642.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97%, to 1,716.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.56% to 580.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 381.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.185% from Monday, at NIS 3.252/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.179% lower, at NIS 3.905/€.

On the market Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell another 4.32% and has now lost nearly half its value since February. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.71% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.91%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.98% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.34%.

Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.54% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.09%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.46% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.28%.

