Tue: TASE edges higher in late trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 3,711.25 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12% to 3,727.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.85% to 621.95 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 419.53 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.25 billion in equities and NIS 3.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.468% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.191/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.072% higher, at NIS 3.766/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.18% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.30%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.88% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.20%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 2.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.15%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.52%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.61%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.96%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.48% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.41%.

