Tue: TASE ends down as banks lose ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,979.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.04% to 2,004.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 431.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 379.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.673% from Monday, at NIS 3.687/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.313% lower at NIS 4.008/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.01%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.17%.

Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 3.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.03% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 1.03%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.10%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.79% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1%.

