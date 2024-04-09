search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE ends down as banks lose ground

9 Apr, 2024 19:03
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Teva were in negative territory today as Tower and Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,979.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.04% to 2,004.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 431.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 379.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.673% from Monday, at NIS 3.687/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.313% lower at NIS 4.008/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.01%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 2.17%.

Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 3.20% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.03% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 1.03%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.10%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.79% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 9, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018