Tue: TASE ends higher after late rally

19 Nov, 2024 18:31
Globes correspondent

Elbit Systems jumped after strong third quarter results as Bezeq and Sapiens led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 2,259.59 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23% to 2,284.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 428.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 390.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.268% from Monday, at NIS 3.743/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.409% higher at NIS 3.951/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong third quarter results. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.2% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.85%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.77% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.30%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.90% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

