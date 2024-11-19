Tue: TASE ends higher after late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 2,259.59 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23% to 2,284.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 428.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 390.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.268% from Monday, at NIS 3.743/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.409% higher at NIS 3.951/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong third quarter results. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.2% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.85%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.77% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.94%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.30%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.90% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.76%.

