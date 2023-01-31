search
Tue: TASE ends month on uptick

31 Jan, 2023 18:58
Teva, Delek and the banks led the market higher today while NICE Systems and Nova declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,797.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41%, to 1,822.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.89% to 358.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 369.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.15 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.202% from Monday, at NIS 3.475/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.381% lower at NIS 3.765/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its East Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.96%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.52%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.10% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.93%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.48%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.23%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.16% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.27%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.26%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.85% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

