Tue: TASE falls on Iranian missile attack fears

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.42%, to 2,093.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.23% to 2,092.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.77% to 415.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 385.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 4.43 billion in bonds.

The TASE reopens Sunday after the Rosh Hashana holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.296% from Monday, at NIS 3.752/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.592% higher at NIS 4.143/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.41%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.86%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.90%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.59%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.29%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.94%.

