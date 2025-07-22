Tue: TASE flat as Bezeq gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04% to 3,038.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 3,116.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 534.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 409.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.08 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.03% from Monday, at NIS 3.354/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.389% higher at NIS 3.926/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.45%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.11% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.37%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.49%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.27% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.50%. Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.44%.

