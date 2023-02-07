search
Tue: TASE flat as real estate stocks fall

7 Feb, 2023 19:15
Azrieli and Mivne were in decline today but NICE Systems and Teva gained.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,806.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.03%, to 1,846.26 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 361.44 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 370.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% from Monday, at NIS 3.473/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.562% lower at NIS 3.718/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 2.94% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.84%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.78%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.43% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.54%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.77%. and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.09%. Enlight Renewable Energies ((TASE: ENLT), which was promoted to the Tel Aviv 35 Index at the start of the week, rose 1.93%.

