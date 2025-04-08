Tue: TASE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.46% to 2,407.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.60% to 2,444.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.78% to 424.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 396.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.133% from Monday, at NIS 3.766/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.211% lower at NIS 4.119/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.96%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.71% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.98%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.45% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.88%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.20%.

