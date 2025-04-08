search
Tue: TASE gains continue

8 Apr, 2025 18:34
The banks Rlbit and ICL led the market higher today as Energean and Sapiens led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.46% to 2,407.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.60% to 2,444.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.78% to 424.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 396.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.10 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.133% from Monday, at NIS 3.766/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.211% lower at NIS 4.119/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.96%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.71% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.98%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.45% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.88%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.20%.

