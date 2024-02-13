search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE gains continue led by the banks

13 Feb, 2024 18:06
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and ICL led the gains today while Tower led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,853.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62% to 1,887.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.36% to 396.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 377.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.20 billion in equities and NIS 5.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.059% from Monday, at NIS 3.644/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.963% lower at NIS 3.929/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 0.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.89% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.26% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.13%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 3.35%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.28% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.05% after the bid by the Amir brothers to buy a controlling stake in the supermarket by the institutional shareholders that have a majority stake in the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018