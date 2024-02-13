Tue: TASE gains continue led by the banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,853.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.62% to 1,887.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.36% to 396.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 377.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.20 billion in equities and NIS 5.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.059% from Monday, at NIS 3.644/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.963% lower at NIS 3.929/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today, rising 0.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.89% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.26% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.13%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 3.35%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.28% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.05% after the bid by the Amir brothers to buy a controlling stake in the supermarket by the institutional shareholders that have a majority stake in the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2024.

