Tue: TASE gains halted

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.44% to 3,866.86 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.33% to 3,913.39 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 697.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged 423.26 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.51 billion in equities and NIS 4.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.032% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.151/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.672/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.41%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.52% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.52%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 3.77% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 3.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.38%,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.60% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.95%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) rose 5.66%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2026.

