Tue: TASE hits new record amid falling missiles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46% to 2,768.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55% to 2,802.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 496.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 400.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.12 billion in equities and NIS 4.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.961% from Monday, at NIS 3.503/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.038% lower at NIS 4.051/€.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 4.33% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.22% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.95%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.41%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.47%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.68%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.75%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bazan (TASE: BZAN) fell 2.2%, after serious damage to its oil refineries from an Iranian missile.

