Tue: TASE loses more ground

3 Dec, 2019 21:47
The main indices fell today, with all five leading stocks falling or flat.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,672.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09%, to 1,589.6 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.68%, to 381.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 369.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and 3.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.20% higher, at NIS 3.4810/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.76% higher, at NIS 3.8558/€.

Fattal led trading today, and fell 1.36%. Teva fell 1.63%; Bank Leumi fell 1.10%; Nice Systems fell 0.39%,and Bank Hapoalim was flat.

Afcon Holdings was a notable advancer, rising 2.01% after it announced it would start work on building Mobileye's new offices in Jerusalem. Azorim fell 4.65%, and Partner fell 4.45%.

